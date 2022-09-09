CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Billy Skripac accounted for three touchdowns Friday night in a 23-13 win for South Range over Struthers.

Leading by only two points midway through the fourth quarter, Skripac found J.D. Crouse for an 18-yard touchdown pass to seal the win.

Skripac finished the night with one rushing touchdown and two through the air (Shane Lindstrom, Crouse).

Chaz Ekoniak and Anthony Carter each found the end zone for the Wildcats in the game.

Next week, the Wildcats travel to Hubbard and South Range hosts Poland.