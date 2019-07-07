Skid Stoppers! Scrappers end 11-game losing streak to State College and avoid the sweep

Mahoning Valley stopped an 11-game losing streak overall to State College and an 8-game losing streak at home to the Spikes

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time since September of 2017, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers beat the State College Spikes 6-4 at Eastwood Field.

Coming into the game, Mahoning Valley had lost 8-straight to State College at home, and 11-straight overall to the Spikes.

The last home win came on September 1st, 2017.

The Scrappers used the long ball to help their cause Saturday night.

Henderson De Oleo and Pedro Alfonseca hit solo home runs in the 2nd inning which extended the Mahoning Valley lead to 3-0.

Ray Delgado added to the home run total on the night in the 4th inning, hitting a solo shot which was his 2nd home run of the season.

The Scrappers welcome Williamsport to town Sunday to open a series with the Crosscutters, first pitch is slated for 4:05PM