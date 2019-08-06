Skid Continues! Scrappers fall to Black Bears for 8th-straight loss

The Scrappers losing streak continued Monday night as they fell to West Virginia for their 8th-straight defeat

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers dropped their 8th-straight game Monday night as they fell to the West Virginia Black Bears 5-2.

West Virginia plated two in the 2nd inning and three more in the 3rd and never looked back.

Liam Jenkins got the start for Mahoning Valley and went 4.1 innings allowing 4 hits, 5 runs (3 earned) with 5 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Ray Delgado had a nice night with the bat for the Scrappers going 2-4 with 2 RBIs.

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday at 7:05PM from Eastwood Field.