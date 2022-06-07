YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released its all-state teams on Tuesday, with six Valley players earning first team honors.

In Division I, Austintown-Fitch freshman pitcher Sydnie Watts was named a first team selection.

A pair of local seniors earned first team honors in Division II in Hubbard’s Haley Croyle (pitcher) and Struthers’ outfielder Nicolina Pezzone.

Two more locals were announced as first team selections in Division III as South Range catcher Kelly Szolek and Newton Falls pitcher Sophia Tvaroch earned the honors.

In Division IV, Mathews standout senior pitcher Emma Gates was named a first team selection.

Below is the full list of locals who made the second team or honorable mention in their respective divisions.

DIVISION I

Honorable Mention

Ayla Ray, Infield, Austintown-Fitch

DIVISION II

Second Team

Sydney Mercer, Infield, West Branch

Honorable Mention

Katie McDonald, Pitcher, Poland

DIVISION III

Second Team

Caitlynn Pleska, Infield, Columbiana

Alyssa Sheely, Outfield, Ursuline

Honorable Mention

Tori Long, Pitcher, Columbiana

Alaina Scavina, Catcher, Cardinal Mooney

Paige Ogden, Infield, Ursuline

DIVISION IV

Second Team

Hunter Bengala, Infield, Badger

Honorable Mention

Jaylyn Mullenax, Pitcher, Bristol