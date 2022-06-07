YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released its all-state teams on Tuesday, with six Valley players earning first team honors.
In Division I, Austintown-Fitch freshman pitcher Sydnie Watts was named a first team selection.
A pair of local seniors earned first team honors in Division II in Hubbard’s Haley Croyle (pitcher) and Struthers’ outfielder Nicolina Pezzone.
Two more locals were announced as first team selections in Division III as South Range catcher Kelly Szolek and Newton Falls pitcher Sophia Tvaroch earned the honors.
In Division IV, Mathews standout senior pitcher Emma Gates was named a first team selection.
Below is the full list of locals who made the second team or honorable mention in their respective divisions.
DIVISION I
Honorable Mention
Ayla Ray, Infield, Austintown-Fitch
DIVISION II
Second Team
Sydney Mercer, Infield, West Branch
Honorable Mention
Katie McDonald, Pitcher, Poland
DIVISION III
Second Team
Caitlynn Pleska, Infield, Columbiana
Alyssa Sheely, Outfield, Ursuline
Honorable Mention
Tori Long, Pitcher, Columbiana
Alaina Scavina, Catcher, Cardinal Mooney
Paige Ogden, Infield, Ursuline
DIVISION IV
Second Team
Hunter Bengala, Infield, Badger
Honorable Mention
Jaylyn Mullenax, Pitcher, Bristol