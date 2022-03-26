CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Sixty high school teams from Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York were in Cleveland this weekend competing in the FIRST Robotics Buckeye Regional competition.

Six of those teams are from Valley – Warren G Harding, Howland, Canfield, Champion, Girard and Austintown Fitch.

“Everyone is just so competitive, but in the nicest way possible, and we’re all just here to have a good time and show off our robots,” Austintown Fitch senior Alivia Franklin said. “So, it’s really fun.”

The teams designed their robots over the course of six weeks. This weekend, they competed in a new robotics game called Rapid React.

“It’s neat to see all the robots come together and now it’s for real,” Canfield senior John Heino said . “Everything is not in practice. So, you see the things that you do well. You see the things that you don’t do well, you work through them and you get that new experience, so.”

The top teams from the Buckeye Regional will earn a spot to compete in the World Championships in April in Houston, Texas.

“It’d be nice,” Howland freshman Madison Burns said. “I mean, we’re not expecting anything, as we are a first year team. We really don’t have the greatest robot. We’re going out there with the best we can.”

“Oh, it would mean a lot,” Champion senior Alexsei Allen added. “This is my senior year. This is the last chance I get to bring our team there. And I think everyone will be really happy because it’ll be the first time in a long time our team got that far.”

Howland received two rookie awards over the weekend to claim a trip to the World Championships. Girard finished the competition in sixth place, while Champion finished 16th. Austintown Fitch placed 18th. Warren G. Harding placed 34th. Canfield ended up in 42nd.