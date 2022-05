YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline’s 6-run third inning was enough to get the Irish by Hubbard, 11-0.

Luca Ricchiuti, Tom Groner, Joe Carosella and Marc Manning each had two hits for the Irish. Ricchiuti scored three times. Brady Shannon, Danny Smith and Manning all scored twice.

Andrew Kirila threw the complete five-inning game by striking out nine and allowing three hits to close out the shutout.

Ursuline (14-7) is scheduled to meet Canfield Saturday.