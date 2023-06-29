NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKBN) — After a record-setting season that saw the Youngstown Phantoms capture the franchise’s first Clark Cup, six different players have been selected in the 2023 NHL Draft.

With the 55th pick in the second round of the 2023 NHL, the Chicago Blackhawks nabbed Martin Misiak.

He led the team in points during the championship run, with 2 goals and 8 assists. During the regular season, the 19-year-old forward scored 6 goals and 11 assists in 27 games.

Then just 11 picks later, William Whitelaw was selected 66th overall in the third round by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Whitelaw had a breakout rookie season in Youngstown with a team-high 36 goals while adding 25 assists, setting the franchise record for most goals for a rookie.

Three picks after Whitelaw, the USHL goaltender of the year Jacob Fowler was nabbed by the Montreal Canadiens with the 69th overall pick in the third round.

Fowler led the USHL in wins, save percentage and shutouts before winning eight of nine starts in the playoffs.

In the third round, Brandon Svoboda was selected 71st overall by the San Jose Sharks. He finished top 5 on the team in goals after notching 16 goals and 10 assists.

With the 98th pick in the fourth round, the Blue Jackets also selected D Andrew Strathmann. This was the second Phantoms taken by Columbus, last year Strathmann finished second on the team with 35 assists.

Also in the fourth round, Matthew Perkins was selected by the Vancouver Canucks with the 119th overall pick. The 19-year-old forward finished with 15 goals and 29 assists last year in Youngstown.