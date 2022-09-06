COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Associated Press released the first high school football poll of the season on Monday.

Locally, six teams reached the top 10 with two others receiving 12 or more points.

Below is the entire poll for the seven divisions with local teams in bold.

DIVISION I 1. Lakewood St. Edward (11) 2. Cincinnati Moeller (3) 3. Cincinnati Elder 4. West Chester Lakota West (1) 5. Centerville (1) 6. Cleveland St. Ignatius 7. Cincinnati Princeton 8. Springfield 9. Fairfield (1) (tie) New Albany

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington North 45. Hilliard Bradley 32. Clayton Northmont 24. Cleveland Heights 15. Dublin Jerome 14.

DIVISION II 1. Cincinnati Winton Woods (7) 2. Akron Hoban (4) 3. Medina Highland (2) 4. Massillon Washington 5. Kings Mills Kings 6. Piqua 7. Toledo Central Catholic (2) 8. Uniontown Lake 9. Hudson 10. Xenia (1)

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sunbury Big Walnut 40. North Ridgeville (1) 40. Austintown-Fitch 40. Macedonia Nordonia 37. Fremont Ross 34. Dover 25. Avon 24. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 16.

DIVISION III 1. Chardon (12) 2. Hamilton Badin (1) 3. Canfield (2) 4. Mount Orab Western Brown (1) 5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 6. Granville 7. Tallmadge 8. Medina Buckeye 9. Bellbrook 10. Youngstown Ursuline

Others receiving 12 or more points: Circleville 23. Columbus Bishop Watterson 20. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 14. Mansfield 12. Wapakoneta 12.

DIVISION IV 1. Cleveland Glenville (10) 2. Van Wert (1) 3. Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 4. Steubenville (1) 5. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 6. Sandusky Perkins 7. New Lexington 8. Chillicothe Unioto 9. Girard 3-0 10. Jefferson Area

Others receiving 12 or more points: McConnelsville Morgan 18. Reading 15. Elyria Catholic 15. Beloit West Branch 14. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 13. Bellevue 12.

DIVISION V 1. Ironton (6) 2. Coldwater (7) 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 4. Canfield S. Range 5. Liberty Center 6. Milton-Union (1) 7. Sugarcreek Garaway 8. Archbold (1) 9. Bloomdale Elmwood 10. West Lafayette Ridgewood (tie) Pemberville Eastwood

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Madeira 24. Minford 23. Creston Norwayne 22. Wheelersburg 19. Chillicothe Zane Trace 18. Cadiz Harrison Central 14.

DIVISION VI 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (10) 2. Kirtland (7) 3. Versailles 4. Carey 5. Beverly Fort Frye 6. Ashland Crestview 7. Mogadore 8. Williamsburg 9. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 10. Rootstown

Others receiving 12 or more points: North Robinson Colonel Crawford 26. Columbia Station Columbia 25. Toledo Ottawa Hills 24. Galion Northmor 18.

DIVISION VII 1. Mechanicsburg (3) 2. Warren John F. Kennedy (5) 3. New Bremen (2) 4. Newark Catholic (5) 5. Arlington 6. Toronto 7. S. Charleston Southeastern (1) 8. Convoy Crestview 9. Hannibal River 10. Lowellville

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ansonia 25. Antwerp 20. Ft. Loramie 19. Reedsville Eastern 17. Caldwell 17. Springfield Catholic Central 16. Franklin Furnace Green 15. Lima Central Catholic 12.