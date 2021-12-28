FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Six Farrell football standouts were recognized with Tuesday’s release of the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 2A all-state honors.

Among the Steelers honored were running back Anthony Stallworth, wide receiver Kylon Wilson, offensive lineman Preston Williams, linebacker Taidon Strickland, linebacker Anthony Jackson and linebacker Omar Stewart.

The Steelers’ six selections were the second most in Class 2A behind PIAA champion Southern Columbia’s seven.

Stallworth, who racked up over 2,300 rushing yards this season, was recently named WKBN’s Big 22 PA 2021 Player of the Year.

Farrell made it to the state semifinals this season and finished with an 11-1 record.