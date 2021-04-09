Six Canfield hockey standouts earn postseason honors

Canfield fell to Gilmour Academy 8-0 in the second round of the OHSAA state tournament.

Six Canfield hockey players earned All League Honors in the Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Six Canfield hockey players earned All League Honors in the Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League for the 2020-21 season.

Defenseman Tyler Christie was joined by Forwards Eli Dredge and Brian Woak as Blue Division First Team selections.

Forward Drew Rosteck and Goalie Cory Knarr were named to the Second Team, while Defenseman Matt Scolieri earned Honorable Mention honors.

Canfield posted a posted a record of 17-5-3 on the season. The Cardinals were the Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League Baron Cup runners-up.

They also broke eight school records this season.