NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – They say that the pitcher and catcher relationship is built on trust. If that is true, the Crestview Rebels have the perfect battery with step-sisters Kaedyn Sutton in the circle and Karsyn Moore behind the plate.



Not only are the two Rebel seniors standout players on the field, but they are also best friends who eat, sleep, drink, and absolutely love playing softball together. In fact, they even requested sharing a room together at home.



“We do literally everything together,” Kaedyn remarked. “In school, at home, and sports. We choose to share a room. We could have separate rooms.”



“We choose to be together 24-7,” Karsyn added. “We have other step-siblings, but we are definitely the closest to each other.”



That close bond also carries over onto the diamond as they count on each other during the pressure of the games. That gives coach Greg Eskra two cornerstone players to build his program on.



“They both have started since they were freshmen. They came in and played a big role as freshmen,” Eskra said. “We kind of ride behind them. If they are on, we are usually on. They are just great kids.”



“She definitely helps to calm me down. She knows me the best and catches me at all pitching lessons. She is always there,” Kaedyn remarked about having Karsyn behind the plate.



“Being together so often and going through so many things together really helps with that bond on the field because we know each other in and out. So we know the little quarks, we know what’s going on and how to calm each other down,” Karsyn remarked.



Being seniors, coach Eskra is not only counting on their leadership, but he is also appreciative for all they have done for the Rebels program.



“They are very good role models,” He remarked. “The younger girls look up to them. They respect them, and they respect the younger kids too. They are very good leaders. Kaedyn, Karsyn, and McKenna (Schultz) are my three captains.”



“We try to keep everybody working together,” Karsyn said. “We try to really stress the fact that we are a team. We win as a team, we lose as a team. We have younger girls on the team, we have a couple of freshmen this year. I remember when we were freshmen and we had seniors that we looked up to. We are trying to provide that same leadership.”



Eskra will count on Kaedyn as his ace pitcher in the circle, but he has depth behind her in sophomore Brooke Brubaker, junior Ellie Ricketts, and freshmen Chloe Stoops to give him options. It will also allow Kaedyn to get a rest day once in a while during the grind of the season.



In Kaedyn’s freshman season when the Rebels set a school record of 22 wins, Eskra remembered her winning either 16 or 17 of those games. He felt that she must be close to 40 wins in her high school career with the Rebels.



And if Eskra is high on Kaedyn in the circle, he is just as excited about having Karsyn behind the plate. He has nothing but praise for his senior catcher.



“I think Karsyn is the best catcher in this area,” Eskra claimed. “She knows the game well. She has a strong arm and there are not too many who try to steal on her. I put her in as one of the top catchers whether it be division three or division one.”



The dynamic duo is also the heart and soul of the Rebels batting order as Kaedyn bats third while Karsyn is behind her in the clean-up spot. The Rebel’s offense this year will be dependent on them making things happen.



“Karsyn has been my clean-up hitter since she was a freshman,” Eskra said. “And Kaedyn bats third. Normally I put my best hitter in the third spot. Kaedyn makes contact and hits the ball hard and far. Karsyn the same way.”



The close bond between Kaedyn and Karsyn will not just end when they are done playing for the black and gold of the Crestview Rebels. They both plan to attend and play softball at Ave Maria University in southwest Florida.



Kaedyn plans to major in health science and possibly go into pharmacy school afterward. Karsyn is set to major in exercise science in hopes to be a physical therapist.



The Rebels are scheduled to host the McDonald Blue Devils Saturday to start the 2022 season. Their first league game is set for March 30th when they host the Newton Falls Tigers.