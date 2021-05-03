Single-game Scrappers tickets on sale this week

Opening day at Eastwood Field will be May 26

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Single-game tickets for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers go on sale Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets range from $8 to $13. They’re available online, by calling 330-505-0000 or at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field.

Opening day at Eastwood Field will be May 26. The Scrappers will face off against the State College Spikes at 7:05 p.m.

The opening game will be followed by a fireworks show put on by Phantom Fireworks.

Guests can also reserve a picnic table in the Bullpen Bar and Grille. Those tickets are $20 and include $10 loaded value on your ticket (minimum 4 seat purchase required).

Anyone attending is encouraged to get tickets in advance. The facility recommends using digital ticket options for the 2021 season.

