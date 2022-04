NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Single-game tickets for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers will be on sale this Friday, April 15.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Single-game ticket prices range from $9 to $14.

The Scrappers open the season at home on June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears at 7:05 p.m. There will be fireworks after the game.

Tickets will be available online at www.mvscrappers.com. You can also call 330-505-0000 or visit the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field.