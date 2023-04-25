BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Fresh off a Top Five state-ranking, LaBrae baseball and starting pitcher Dylan Simpson came out firing in a 9-0 win over Brookfield on Tuesday. View extended highlights from the win above.

Simpson struck out eight batters over 7 shutout innings during his complete game effort, while also adding a hit, run batted in and three runs scored on offense.

Eight different Vikings recorded hits in the contest, including a 1-2 effort from freshman Austin Rowe with an RBI, run scored and two walks.

Brookfield catcher Connor Heater went 1-2 for the Warriors and Bray Coleman added a 1-3 on the day. The Warriors fall to 5-11 on the season after the loss.

With the win, LaBrae improves to 16-3 and improve to 8-2 in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey play.