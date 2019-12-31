Simons’ tallies 29; Fitch tops Ursuline

Falcons snapped their 2-game losing skid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fitch topped Ursuline tonight on the road, 78-66. Todd Simons took game-high honors with 29 points. Devin Sherwood and Kris Brown also scored in double-figures for the Falcons as they tallied 17 and 15 points, respectively. Nate Leskovac scored 11 as well. Fitch shot 77.8% from the foul line (14-18) and outrebounded the Irish by 9 (38-29).

Ursuline featured four players who scored double-digits as well – Vince Armeni (16), Tyler Beck (14), Daysean Harris (11) and Terrence Pankey (10).

Fitch (4-3) returns to action on Friday when they travel to Alliance to take on the Aviators.

Ursuline (5-4) welcomes South Range on Friday.