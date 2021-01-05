Simons nets 32; Fitch’s late rally enough to get by East

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Todd Simons scored 20 of his game-high 32 points in the first half as Fitch gets by East, 77-64. The Falcons improve to 2-5.

Allen Underwood and Joe Roth scored 20 and 13 points respectively for the Falcons as well.

Fitch was trailing entering the final eight minutes (54-51) before posting 26 points in the fourth quarter. The Falcons were able to score at least 15-points in each quarter.

Fitch will welcome Mooney on Friday.

DJ Waller took team-high honors in scoring with 23 for the Golden Bears. John Clay added 16 and Edgerrin Starnes had 11. East was playing their first game of the season. The Bears are set to meet Boardman on Friday.

More headlines from WKBN.com: