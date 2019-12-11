WATCH: ‘We brought it, Mooney didn’t’ Simons leads the way for Fitch over Mooney

Todd Simons has scored 20-plus points in each of his games this season

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fitch led by 1 at the half (29-28) before outscoring Mooney – 38-26 – in the second half to secure a 67-54 win. The Falcons improve to 2-1 and are set to host Tallmadge on Friday.

Todd Simons scored a game-high 27 points (7-12 FT), his second straight game of scoring 27. Nate Leskovac added 13 as Kris Brown and Devin Sherwood each had 10 points. The Falcons connected on 16 of 22 free throws in the contest (72.7%).

For Mooney, the loss drops them to 1-2. Michael Pelini continued his strong start to the season by scoring 21 (11 in the 4th quarter). Devon Jenkins tallied 11 for the Cardinals. This weekend, Mooney will play at Poland as a part of the United Way Holiday Classic on Saturday (at 7 pm).