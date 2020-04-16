Signs of spring: Hubbard ready to welcome back senior athletes

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Spring is in the air at Hubbard High School. New signs with the names of senior athletes have popped up around the track, as well as the baseball and softball fields.

“Our student athletes are hurting right now,” says Hubbard athletic director Kevin Hogue. “They’re missing spring sports. They’re missing their friends. They’re missing everything else that comes with senior year. So we wanted to go ahead and visualize that they are there with us and hopefully when they go ahead and return, hopefully soon, they’ll have those signs waiting for their arrival.”

The signs went in on Wednesday, and were made by Impressions Media, a local business in Hubbard. It’s a small, but symbolic gesture by a school waiting for their spring kids to come home.

“We hope we can bring a smile to our senior athletes’ faces,” says Hogue. “Right now there is a lot of unknowns. No one knows what’s going to happen from hour to hour, from minute to minute at a time. So we just wanted to go ahead and take a small gesture and bring a smile to their face at this time, their family’s faces. Hopefully, we get a chance to celebrate senior night in a couple of weeks with them, and their families. And we will eventually, but we wanted to go ahead and have that reminder there right now.”