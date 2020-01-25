Signing on the Dotted Line! Chaney brothers make college commitment

Chaney brothers Marquan and Marquise Herron committed to the University of Charleston on Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney brothers Marquan and Marquise Herron have made their decision on where they will continue their academic and playing careers.

The Herron’s have verbally committed to the University of Charleston.

They picked Charleston over several other offers including Fairmont State, Glenville State, Urbana, Notre Dame College among others.

The pair helped Chaney go 6-4 this past season in their first year back as a varsity program.

Both players earned All-Northeast Inland District, All-Steel Valley Conference and All-Quad County honors this past season.