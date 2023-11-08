YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s National Letter of Intent signing day across the country, and more than a dozen local athletes made their college commitment official on Wednesday.

November 8 marks the NCAA early signing date for college basketball and all Division I and II sports other than football.

The student-athletes and their college commitments are listed below alphabetically. To read more just click on their names:

Mary Brant, Poland – Robert Morris Softball

Blake Baker, Canfield – Youngstown State Cross Country

Louie Gill, Reynolds – North Carolina State Wrestling

Caleb Hadley, Warren JFK – Youngstown State Baseball

Ava Littler, Canfield – Youngstown State Track

Duncan Moy, Badger – California, Pa Basketball

Lexi Muck, Liberty – California, PA Volleyball

Sasha Petrochko, Hickory – Duquesne Golf

Ayla Ray, Austintown Fitch – Youngstown State Softball

Maci Toporcer, Canfield – Purdue Fort Wayne Soccer

Melena Toth, Canfield – Buffalo Softball

Hanna Wahib, Canfield – Youngstown State Soccer

Sophia Yon, Lowellville – Purdue Track & Cross Country

Did we miss someone? Report any college commitments to sports@wkbn.com