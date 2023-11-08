YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s National Letter of Intent signing day across the country, and more than a dozen local athletes made their college commitment official on Wednesday.
November 8 marks the NCAA early signing date for college basketball and all Division I and II sports other than football.
The student-athletes and their college commitments are listed below alphabetically. To read more just click on their names:
- Mary Brant, Poland – Robert Morris Softball
- Blake Baker, Canfield – Youngstown State Cross Country
- Louie Gill, Reynolds – North Carolina State Wrestling
- Caleb Hadley, Warren JFK – Youngstown State Baseball
- Ava Littler, Canfield – Youngstown State Track
- Duncan Moy, Badger – California, Pa Basketball
- Lexi Muck, Liberty – California, PA Volleyball
- Sasha Petrochko, Hickory – Duquesne Golf
- Ayla Ray, Austintown Fitch – Youngstown State Softball
- Maci Toporcer, Canfield – Purdue Fort Wayne Soccer
- Melena Toth, Canfield – Buffalo Softball
- Hanna Wahib, Canfield – Youngstown State Soccer
- Sophia Yon, Lowellville – Purdue Track & Cross Country
Did we miss someone? Report any college commitments to sports@wkbn.com