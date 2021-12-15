YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some of the top student-athletes in the area made their college choices official on Wednesday, signing their National Letters of Intent on Early Signing Day.

The Ursuline football team went further than any other team in the Valley this year — finishing as Division 4 state runners-up. Two Irish standouts joined several other players from around the Valley, signing on to play in the Division 1 ranks.

“You know, it is a big deal and it is always fun when you get to celebrate people’s successes,” said Ursuline head coach Dan Reardon.

Irish quarterback Brady Shannon signed on the dotted line but not for football despite multiple D-1 offers. Instead, Shannon will head to Central Florida to continue his baseball career.

“Clearly I had a good football season this past year, we made a run, set some records, but sometimes you just have to let some things go,” Shannon said. “It is going to be hard letting football go but I love baseball too and I am excited to get down there and play.”

His teammate Dean Boyd will stick to the gridiron. Following a stellar senior season where he cracked the top five in several career receiving categories for the Irish, Boyd will head to the Ivy League and play football for Harvard.

“It is like a dream come true,” Boyd said. “I am looking to make the most of it, stay humble, work hard, graduate with a degree there and hopefully be successful.”

Over at Warren Harding, Raiders’ standout Dom Foster officially signed to play football at Syracuse.

Foster racked up 780 yards receiving on 30 catches for 11 touchdowns in senior season. In all, he scored 17 touchdowns on the campaign. Foster also owns five school records for the Raiders.

“It feels really good,” Foster said. “I didn’t think this was going to happen honestly. I worked really hard in the classroom, worked hard in the weight room. Just feels really good to feel this.”

Foster isn’t the only Valley product heading to the ACC. Chaney’s Clive Wilson signed to continue his career at Boston College. Wilson was a pest to opposing offenses this year for the Cowboys, racking up 13 sacks in nine games this past season.

“It is very cool,” Wilson admitted. “A lot of people have been waiting for me to be able to sign and I am very excited. All my teammates, coaches, teachers, parents, staff — they are all excited for me.”

One of the best to play at Springfield will stay close to home as Beau Brungard will join the Youngstown State football program. Brungard rewrote the Tigers’ record book. He owns nearly every passing and rushing record in school history, leading Springfield to two Division VI state title games.

“It is something really cool growing up, being able to watch the games and going to the stadium,” Brungard said. “Always hearing the hype about YSU, now I get to be a part of that and be a part of this great program. I am just excited to get to work.”