Signing Day in the Valley: Complete list of local football recruits and where they’re headed

Dozens of high school football players are headed to the college level next year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of high school football players from here in the Valley will be headed to the college level next year. On Wednesday, several made it official on National Signing Day.

The complete list of players is below. To read more about each player and their college commitment, just click on their name.

Chester Adams – Warren Harding / Lake Erie

Eric Babinchak – Howland / Ashland

Jacob Chimiak – Wilmington / Clarion

Jabari Felton – Warren Harding / Central State

Ethan Fletcher – Canfield / Mount Union

Michael Henwood – Hickory / Slippery Rock

Brock Hillyer – West Branch / Marietta

Rocco Iacino – Hickory / Walsh

Jacob Jackson – Farrell / Fort Scott CC / Fairmont State

Clayton Medvec – Springfield / Youngstown State

Michael Pastella – Cardinal Mooney / Youngstown State

Emarion Perkins – Warren Harding / Wayne State

Shakir Perkins – Mineral Ridge / Baldwin Wallace

Weston Phanco – Wilmington / Mercyhurst

Jalen Royal-Eiland – Mineral Ridge / Walsh

Chris Sammarone – Canfield / Youngstown State

Gary Satterwhite III – Farrell / Duquesne

Jonathan Schmidt – Canfield / Youngstown State

Elijah Taylor – Warren Harding / Wayne State

Dom Schadl – McDonald / Ashland

James Shaffer – Campbell / Grove City

Todd Simons – Austintown Fitch / West Virginia

Chase Sudzina – Niles / Tiffin

Ethan Susen – Wilmington / Penn State

Nate Williams – Poland / Youngstown State

Did we miss someone? Send any additional college commitments to sports@wkbn.com