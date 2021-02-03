Signing Day in the Valley: Complete list of local football recruits and where they’re headed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of high school football players from here in the Valley will be headed to the college level next year. On Wednesday, several made it official on National Signing Day.
The complete list of players is below. To read more about each player and their college commitment, just click on their name.
Chester Adams – Warren Harding / Lake Erie
Eric Babinchak – Howland / Ashland
Jacob Chimiak – Wilmington / Clarion
Jabari Felton – Warren Harding / Central State
Ethan Fletcher – Canfield / Mount Union
Michael Henwood – Hickory / Slippery Rock
Brock Hillyer – West Branch / Marietta
Rocco Iacino – Hickory / Walsh
Jacob Jackson – Farrell / Fort Scott CC / Fairmont State
Clayton Medvec – Springfield / Youngstown State
Michael Pastella – Cardinal Mooney / Youngstown State
Emarion Perkins – Warren Harding / Wayne State
Shakir Perkins – Mineral Ridge / Baldwin Wallace
Weston Phanco – Wilmington / Mercyhurst
Jalen Royal-Eiland – Mineral Ridge / Walsh
Chris Sammarone – Canfield / Youngstown State
Gary Satterwhite III – Farrell / Duquesne
Jonathan Schmidt – Canfield / Youngstown State
Elijah Taylor – Warren Harding / Wayne State
Dom Schadl – McDonald / Ashland
James Shaffer – Campbell / Grove City
Todd Simons – Austintown Fitch / West Virginia
Chase Sudzina – Niles / Tiffin
Ethan Susen – Wilmington / Penn State
Nate Williams – Poland / Youngstown State
Did we miss someone? Send any additional college commitments to sports@wkbn.com