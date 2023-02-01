YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some of the top high school athletes in the Valley will be headed to the college level next year. On Wednesday, several made it official on National Signing Day.
The student-athletes and their college commitments are listed below alphabetically. To read more just click on their names:
- Avalina Aurilio, Niles – Bethany Soccer
- Vinny Ballone, Lowellville – Youngstown State Football
- Liza Barbato, Ursuline – Ursuline College Softball
- Brionna Bash, Niles – Bethany Soccer
- Brady Bunofsky, Lowellville – Youngstown State Football
- Ben Chaney, Hubbard – West Point Football
- Jayden Eley, Austintown Fitch – St. Francis Football
- Josh Fitzgerald, Austintown Fitch – Sacred Heart Football
- Maria Fusillo, Ursuline – Malone Soccer
- Serena Grenga, Ursuline – Wooster Golf
- Alec Grzyb, Struthers – Walsh Football
- Veshun Gurley, Valley Christian – Siena Heights Football
- Connor Heater, Brookfield – Navy Football
- Evan Hegarty, Poland – Owens CC Baseball
- Noah Huda, Poland – Mercyhurst Soccer
- Anthony Jackson, Farrell – Gannon Football
- Jamell James, Austintown Fitch – Fordham Football
- Isaiah Jones, Brookfield – Ashland Football
- Matt Keeley, Niles – Youngstown State Football
- Teagan McCurdy, Poland – Penn State Shenango Baseball
- AJ Murphy, Canfield – Ashland Football
- Donovan Pawlowski, Brookfield – Mount Union Football
- Colton Ross, Ursuline – Baldwin Wallace Football
- Ashton Russo, Niles – Malone Cross Country/Track
- Lamont Samuels Jr, Farrell – Clarion Football
- Phillip Spradley, Valley Christian – Siena Heights Football
- Kylon Wilson, Farrell – Slippery Rock Football
- Cheyenne Zack, Niles – Garrett College Soccer
Did we miss someone? Send any additional college commitments to sports@wkbn.com