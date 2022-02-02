YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of high school athletes in the Valley will be headed to the college level next year. On Wednesday, several made it official on National Signing Day.
The complete list of players is below. To read more about some of the players and their college commitments, just click on their name.
- Devin Carter – LaBrae / Tiffin Football
- Patrick Dorazio – Boardman / Bethany Baseball
- Luke Edwards – Wilmington / St. Francis Football
- Joey Fazzone – Hickory / Edinboro Football
- Anthony Gentile – Wilmington / Edinboro
- Ashley Harding – Boardman / Fairmont State Soccer
- Anthony Hightower – Boardman / Valparaiso Football
- Curtis Hovis – Grove City / Grove City College Football
- Steffen Jarrett – United / Clarion Football
- Oliver Kovass – Canfield / Denison Football
- Cortland Love – Boardman / Vermilion CC Football
- Steven Marra – West Branch / Ashland Football
- Michael Mauro – Warren JFK / Army Baseball
- Sean O’Horo – Boardman / Kentucky Football
- Tasha Oviatt – Brookfield / Hiram Soccer
- Jackson Pryts – Hickory / Penn State Football
- Greg Rockwell – West Branch / Mount Union Football
- Brennan Rutherford – Ursuline / Walsh Football
- Tommy Seese – Hubbard / Grove City Football
- Joe Sferra – Boardman / Youngstown State Football
- Toby Smith – Canfield / Tiffin Football
- Anthony Stallworth – Farrell / Akron
- Aidan Stephens – LaBrae / Yale Football
- Omar Stewart – Farrell / IUP Football
- Tai’don Strickland – Farrell / IUP Football
- Colin Thomas – Boardman / Bethany Baseball
- Tremendous Watson – Liberty / Hudson Valley CC Football
- La’Breilyn Wilson – Liberty / Hudson Valley CC Football
The following student-athletes committed during the NCAA’s early signing period on December 15:
- Dean Boyd – Ursuline / Harvard Football
- Beau Brungard – Springfield / Youngstown State Football
- TC Caffey – Hubbard / Ohio State Football
- Dylan Dominguez – South Range / Youngstown State Football
- Dom Foster – Warren Harding / Syracuse Football
- Brady Shannon – Ursuline / Central Florida Baseball
- Terence Thomas – Boardman / Purdue Football
- Cam Thompson – Boardman / Eastern Illinois Football
- Clive Wilson – Chaney / Boston College Football
Nearly 20 local athletes also took advantage of the NCAA’s Early Signing Period on November 10.
Did we miss someone? Send any additional college commitments to sports@wkbn.com