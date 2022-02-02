YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of high school athletes in the Valley will be headed to the college level next year. On Wednesday, several made it official on National Signing Day.

The complete list of players is below. To read more about some of the players and their college commitments, just click on their name.

Devin Carter – LaBrae / Tiffin Football

Patrick Dorazio – Boardman / Bethany Baseball

Luke Edwards – Wilmington / St. Francis Football

Joey Fazzone – Hickory / Edinboro Football

Anthony Gentile – Wilmington / Edinboro

Ashley Harding – Boardman / Fairmont State Soccer

Anthony Hightower – Boardman / Valparaiso Football

Curtis Hovis – Grove City / Grove City College Football

Steffen Jarrett – United / Clarion Football

Oliver Kovass – Canfield / Denison Football

Cortland Love – Boardman / Vermilion CC Football

Steven Marra – West Branch / Ashland Football

Michael Mauro – Warren JFK / Army Baseball

Sean O’Horo – Boardman / Kentucky Football

Tasha Oviatt – Brookfield / Hiram Soccer

Jackson Pryts – Hickory / Penn State Football

Greg Rockwell – West Branch / Mount Union Football

Brennan Rutherford – Ursuline / Walsh Football

Tommy Seese – Hubbard / Grove City Football

Joe Sferra – Boardman / Youngstown State Football

Toby Smith – Canfield / Tiffin Football

Anthony Stallworth – Farrell / Akron

Aidan Stephens – LaBrae / Yale Football

Omar Stewart – Farrell / IUP Football

Tai’don Strickland – Farrell / IUP Football

Colin Thomas – Boardman / Bethany Baseball

Tremendous Watson – Liberty / Hudson Valley CC Football

La’Breilyn Wilson – Liberty / Hudson Valley CC Football

The following student-athletes committed during the NCAA’s early signing period on December 15:

Nearly 20 local athletes also took advantage of the NCAA’s Early Signing Period on November 10.

Did we miss someone? Send any additional college commitments to sports@wkbn.com