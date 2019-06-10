PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed first-round pick Quinn Priester. He was selected #18 overall last week in the 2019 MLB Draft.
The 18-year old right-hander posted a record of 8-2 with a 1.00 ERA with 91 strikeouts at Cary-Grove High School in Illinois.
Priester was named the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in Illinois.
He will begin his professional career with the Gulf Coast League Pirates.
Signed & sealed: Pirates ink top draft pick Quinn Priester
