Signed & sealed: Cavaliers ink entire 2019 draft class

Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland plays against Alcorn State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed all three members of the 2019 draft class.

General Manager Koby Altman made the announcement that Darius Garland (fifth overall), Dylan Windler (26th overall) and Kevin Porter Jr. (30th overall), have all inked their rookie deals.

Garland played one year collegiately at Vanderbilt in 2018-19, appearing in five games (all starts) and averaging 16.2 points on .750 shooting, including a .478 clip from three-point range, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27.8 minutes per game before sustaining a season-ending left knee injury against Kent State on Nov. 23.

Windler played four years collegiately at Belmont University, averaging 13.2 points on .541 shooting, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.4 minutes per game over 128 career games

Porter Jr. was originally selected by the Milwaukee Bucks before having his draft rights traded to the Detroit Pistons on draft night and then to Cleveland on June 26. He played one year collegiately at the University of Southern California, where he appeared in 21 games (four starts), averaging 9.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per game.