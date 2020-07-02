Signed & sealed: Browns ink third-round draft pick

Missouri defensive lineman Jordan Elliott left, tries to block the pass of South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski, right, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

The Cleveland Browns signed third-round pick Jordan Elliott to his four-year rookie contract Thursday

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns signed third-round pick Jordan Elliott to his four-year rookie contract Thursday.

The defensive tackle from Missouri was selected with the 88th overall selection in the NFL Draft in April.

Last season with the Tigers, Elliott recorded 2.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles-for-loss.

Elliott began his college career at Texas before transferring to Mizzou following the 2016 season.

The Browns have now signed four of their seven draft picks, with Jedrick Wills, Grant Delpit and Jordan Phillips still unsigned.