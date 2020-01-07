Signature win: Crestview Girls top Cardinal Mooney

Crestview topped Cardinal Mooney 40-33 in the first meeting between the two programs.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview topped Cardinal Mooney 40-33 in girls’ high school basketball action. It was the first meeting between the two programs.

Krista Perry led all scorers with 13 points in the win for the Rebels. Mara Halas added 9 in the victory, while Tanner Hoffer chipped in with 8 points.

Cardinal Mooney was led by Maddie Trimble and Maria Fire who tallied 8 points apiece. Alaina Scavina added 6 in the setback.

With the win, Crestview improves to 8-4 overall on the season. Cardinal Mooney drops to 6-4.









