YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon came away with an overtime victory at Valley Christian, 54-49, to improve to 7-2 in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference and 11-4 overall.

The Blue Devils were led by Trevor Siefke, who scored a game-high 30 points and hauled down 10 boards. Hunter Dailey tallied 13 points and 6 rebounds for the victors.

Lisbon will play host to Leetonia on Friday.

Jon’Trell Mixon paces Valley Christian with 13 points. Raquan Bell finished with 11.

The Eagles will welcome Columbiana on Friday.