LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon snapped its two-game skid by defeating East Palestine, 69-29. With the win, the Blue Devils close out their league slate with an 8-6 mark and a 12-8 record overall.

Trevor Siefke scored a game-high 28 points (eight assists) while draining six three-point baskets. Siefke has eclipsed the 20-point mark in five of his last eight games in the past three weeks. Luke Kraft also scored 14 points for the Blue Devils.

Lisbon finishes out the season with trips to Malvern and Crestview next week.

Weston Jones registered eight points while Tyler Bistarkey added seven for the Bulldogs.

East Palestine (2-17, 1-12) has lost 12 games in a row. The Bulldogs are scheduled to meet Bloomfield on Tuesday.