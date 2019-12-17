Siakam scores 33 as Raptors beat Cavs 133-113

TORONTO (AP) – Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers 133-113. Norman Powell scored 26 points, Serge Ibaka had 14 and OG Anunoby 12 as Toronto won for the eleventh time in 14 home games. Collin Sexton scored 25 points, Darius Garland had 20 and Tristan Thompson 18 as the Cavaliers lost for the 16th time in 18 games. Cleveland has dropped two straight after winning 117-109 at San Antonio on Thursday night to snap a season-long eight-game skid.
