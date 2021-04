Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and center Khem Birch (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, rookie Malachi Flynn came off the bench with 18 and the Toronto Raptors pulled away in the second half for a 112-96 win over the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kyle Lowry contributed nine points, five rebounds and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have won five of six. Isaac Okoro led Cleveland with 20 points.

Jared Allen had 15 points and seven rebounds and Darius Garland had 13 points and 10 assists for the Cavaliers, who have lost five of six.