YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Down 1 point with 2.3 seconds left, Youngstown State’s Paige Shy went to the line and knocked down two game-winning free throws for a 52-51 win.

View highlights and hear from Shy, Emily Saunders and Coach John Barnes above.

YSU and Northern Kentucky swapped lead changes four times in the final 30 seconds of the game before Shy was fouled with 2.3 seconds left. Shy finished with 5 points and five rebounds on the day.

Lilly Ritz led the Penguins in scoring with 12 points and grabbing seven rebounds, followed by Emily Saunders with 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Youngstown State improves to 16-5 on the season and a Horizon League-best 10-2 in conference.