PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Penguins All-Star forward Jake Guentzel is out at least four months after undergoing right shoulder surgery.
Guentzel had surgery Tuesday, just hours after getting hurt in the third period of a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.
Guentzel went hard into the boards shortly after scoring his team-leading 20th goal of the season for the Penguins.
The injury came on the same day the 25-year-old Guentzel was named to his first All-Star team. General manager Jim Rutherford says the recovery time is 4-6 months.
Shoulder injury sidelines Penguins’ Guentzel for 4-6 months
