CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns dropped a heartbreaker on Monday night, falling to the Las Vegas Raiders 16-14 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Raiders would take the lead on their first drive when Derek Carr found Bryan Edwards for a five-yard touchdown, making it 7-0.

Las Vegas would add a field goal late in the second quarter to take a 10-0 lead.

Browns’ kicker Chase McLaughlin missed a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

Cleveland would get on the board in the third quarter when Nick Chubb ran for a score from four yards out to make it 10-7.

Las Vegas would answer with another Daniel Carlson field goal that capped off a 10-play drive to put the Raiders ahead 13-7 in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland would take the lead late in the fourth quarter when third-string quarterback Nick Mullens found Harrison Bryant for a six-yard touchdown to put the Browns ahead 14-13.

But the Raiders would drive the field late and Carlson would win it with a 48-yard field goal.

Mullens got the start for Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum who were on the COVID/Reserve list along with several other Cleveland players.