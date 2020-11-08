Highlights: Short-handed Ursuline falls to Mentor Lake Catholic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mentor Lake Catholic topped Ursuline 35-7 in the Division IV Regional Final at Youngstown State’s Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday night.

Watch the video to see highlights of the Irish and Cougars.

Ursuline was playing without several key players, including Quarterback Brady Shannon, Wide Receiver Matthew Reardon, and Running Back DeMarcus McElroy.

According to Ursuline, all of them were held out of the game, after being exposed to COVID-19. School representatives say that none of them tested positive for the virus.

The Irish drops to 7-3 overall on the season.

Mentor Lake Catholic improves to 7-2 overall on the campaign. The Cougars advance to face Bloom-Carroll in the Division IV State Semifinals Saturday at 7 p.m.