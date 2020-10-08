Shipping off to Boston: Two Phantoms selected in NHL Draft

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms had two players selected in the 2020 NHL Draft.

With the 89th overall pick in the third round, the Boston Bruins selected former Phantoms forward Trevor Kuntar. The Bruins also drafted current Youngstown Phantom Riley Duran with the 182nd pick in the sixth round.

Kuntar played three seasons in Youngstown, and finished the 2019 campaign with 28 goals and 25 assists.

“It has been a total dream come true and I couldn’t be more grateful for everyone that has helped me especially my Phantoms Phamily,” Kuntar said via a release from the team. “I wouldn’t be here without my coaches, teammates, Andrew Goldman, and the rest of the front office staff. I am also grateful for my billets, the Slanina’s and the Jacob’s, who allowed me to live with them during this time. I am excited to continue my career at Boston College and see what lies ahead.”

Duran is 18 years old and could be a significant contributor for the Phantoms this upcoming season.

“I am so honored and extremely excited for the chance of being drafted to the Bruins, my hometown team that I always dreamed of being part of,” Duran said via a release from the team. “I am filled with gratitude for the Boston Bruins organization and for the opportunity they have given me. I am especially appreciative for all my teammates, coaches and family who have supported me and pushed me. Time to get to work!”

Phantoms general manager and head coach Brad Patterson added, “I am incredibly happy for Trevor, Riley, and both of their families. Trevor is the type of player that every coach wants to work with on a daily basis as he earns his opportunities through hard work and his relentless competitive drive. I look forward to watching him kick the door down when his opportunity comes with the Bruins. Riley just like Trevor will be a favorite here in Youngstown and beyond. He is very similar to a former Phantom and another Boston Bruin Draft pick (Curtis Hall). We all look forward to working with him this year in his pursuit of joining the Bruins in the near future.”