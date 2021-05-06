Shingledecker’s homer lifts Brookfield past Mineral Ridge

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Izzy Shingledecker’s homerun lifts the Warriors over Mineral Ridge, 3-2. Shingledecker went 2 for 3. Grace Schultz also had 2 hits for the Warriors.

Brookfield featured three pitchers. Ciara Sinkuc tossed the first two innings, allowing two runs on three hits. Miranda Nicholson went the next three innings, permitting just one base hit. Schultz finished the final two innings to secure the victory.

Mineral Ridge’s Haleigh Taylor threw six innings as she allowed seven hits and struck out two. Megan Gerberry had a pair of singles.

Brookfield will open the 2021 Division IV (Warren) playoffs on Monday when they welcome St. John. Ridge will play Cardinal on Monday in the Division IV North Jackson District on Monday as well.