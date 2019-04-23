Sports

Shields pitches another gem; McDonald cruises

Logan Shields tossed a complete game, 3 hitter

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 07:36 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 07:36 PM EDT

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Logan Shields goes the distance by striking out 7 and allowing just 3 hits to post a 13-2 victory at Mineral Ridge. Shields also was a perfect 3 for 3 batting – scored 3 runs – while accumulating a pair of RBIs. Brian Ortega drove in 4 runs with 2 singles. Riley Lewis finished with 2 hits and 2 RBIs. Tanner Matig – the Blue Devils’ lead off hitter – had 3 hits. Ty Tamburro posted a two base hit night with 2 stolen bases.

For Ridge, Jake Carfallo as well as Ethan Bodo and Wyatt Skruck all had singles. The Rams (5-8) return to action at Cene Park in Struthers on Thursday when they meet Rootstown at 7 pm.

The Blue Devils will play at home on Thursday when they welcome United.
 

