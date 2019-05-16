Shields & McDonald get by Southern

by: Vince Pellegrini

McDonald Blue Devils – High School Baseball

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald jumped out to a 2-0 lead and held on to post a 2-1 Sectional Championship win over Southern. Logan Sheilds tossed a 7-inning, 3-hitter while fanning 7 and allowing just a single walk. Batting – Tanner Matig, Zach Nolf and Shields have the Blue Devils three hits. Matig and Riley Lewis each scored.

For Southern, Josh Pratt pitched the Indians through 6 innings while permitting only 3 hits and striking out 5 batters. Conner Lewis, Timmy West and Pratt all had the team’s base hits. 

McDonald now moves onto face Springfield on Tuesday at 5 pm from Cene Park in the District Semifinal. 
 

