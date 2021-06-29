‘She’s the strongest athlete in the gym’: Canfield gymnast ready to compete at next level

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield 2021 graduate Kamiron Childers loves the feeling of sticking a landing.

“It feels like you just did it,” Childers said. “You accomplished it. It’s good.”

The level nine gymnast and state qualifier started in gymnastics when she was just seven years old, but the sport did not come naturally to her.

“Everything that she’s achieved is simply by hard work,” said Youngstown Gymnastics Center Head Coach Tani Blount. “I’m always impressed by how hard she works and never cheats on her conditioning. She’s the strongest athlete in the gym, and it’s just simply hard work.”

Hard work and a lot of practice. Childers spends at least 20 hours a week in the Youngstown Gymnastics Center while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA at Canfield.

“We go five days a week for four hours,” Childers added. “I wake up. I went to school. Then I hurried home, got a snack, came to the gym. Then I went to the gym. Then I went home, ate dinner, did my homework and started the routine all over Monday through Friday.”

Her effort and dedication paid off. Childers will be continuing her gymnastics career at the NCAA Division III level at Rhode Island College.

“Right now when I go there, I’ll probably be competing vault and bars,” Childers said. “But I’m hoping that eventually I could do all of them, all the events and get new skills and just have a good time.”

“When you’re in the club setting, age group program, it’s more individual,” Blount said. “College is a completely different experience. It’s a team experience and I hope she gets to enjoy that experience. I expect Kami to blossom in college.”