‘She’s a special player’: Western Reserve’s Vuletich leads Blue Devils past Lowellville

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve girls basketball team raced out to an early lead and got the best of Lowellville Monday night 85-31.
The Blue Devils outscored the Rockets 27-12 in the first quarter and never looked.
Four Reserve players scored in double-figures led by Danielle Vuletich with 22 points and 9 rebounds. Vuletich committed to Division I Robert Morris over the weekend to continue her academic and playing career.
Olivia Pater had 16 and Alyssa Serensky added 11, while Kennedy Miller chipped in 10.
Samantha Moore led the way for Lowellville with 10 points.
Western Reserve moves to 7-1 on the season.