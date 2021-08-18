Sherman Smith led Miami of Ohio to their best run in school history

Sports

Countdown to college football features area athletes and games

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sherman Smith (10), former quarterback of Miami of Ohio Football team

AP/Bill Hudson

OXFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Competing in the Tangerine Bowl for the third consecutive year, dual-threat quarterback Sherman Smith led Miami of Ohio past South Carolina to a 20-7 bowl win on December 10, 1975. Smith, a Youngstown North alum, ran for 64 yards and passed for another 137 stripes in their victory.

The Redskins (now known as the RedHawks) finished off a three-year run with 32 wins in 34 outings over a three-year stretch from 1973 to 1975 (32-1-1).

Bill Mallory coached Miami to an 11-0 mark in 1973 before taking over Colorado in 1974. Dick Crum replaced Mallory and went onto post three 10-win seasons over the next four campaigns.

As a senior (in 1975), Smith passed for 729 yards (5 TDs) and topped the 1,000-yard plateau on the ground (1002) while scoring 11 times.

In 1976, Sherman “The Tank” was drafted by Seattle in the second round as a running back. Smith was the first Seahawk in team history to gain over 100-rushing yards in a game. He went onto lead Seattle in rushing in each of his first four seasons with the team.

Sherman Smith, QB/Miami (OH)
Career: 1150 yards passing, 9 TDs; 2251 yards rushing, 19 TDs

1975 Redskins’ Results
Redskins 20 South Carolina 7 (Tangerine Bowl)
Redskins 21 Cincinnati 13
Redskins 27 Kent State 8
Redskins 44 Western Michigan 21
Redskins 35 Toledo 21
Redskins 20 Bowling Green 17
Redskins 17 Ohio 9
Redskins 10 Dayton 0
Redskins 14 Purdue 3
Redskins 35 Ball State 28
Michigan State 14 Redskins 13
Redskins 50 Marshall 0

Most wins in Miami school history
2003 – 13-1 (won GMAC Bowl)
1973 – 11-0 (won Tangerine Bowl)
1975 – 11-1 (won Tangerine Bowl)

Countdown to College Football
August 14 – Top sports star in 1942 wins Heisman
August 15 – Before politics, Traficant started at QB for Pitt
August 16 – Roger Staubach meets Youngstown State
August 17 – “Best linebacker I ever coached” says Woody Hayes
August 18 – Sherman “Tank” runs wild for Miami of Ohio
August 19 – Sugar Bowl MVP aids Pitt in title game
August 20 – Lombardi award winner called New Castle home
August 21 – Walk-on Karlis kicks for Cincinnati
August 22 – K-State registers 1st bowl victory; Coleman named MVP
August 23 – Burke’s 400-yard game lifts Michigan State past Brady & Michigan
August 24 – Clarett shines for Buckeyes in memorable season
August 25 – Syracuse’s workhorse from Struthers
August 26 – Missouri’s dual-threat quarterback boosts Tigers to top Nebraska
August 27 – Penn State QB guides Nittany Lion faithful to Rose Bowl

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com