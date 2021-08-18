Sherman Smith led Miami of Ohio to their best run in school history

OXFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Competing in the Tangerine Bowl for the third consecutive year, dual-threat quarterback Sherman Smith led Miami of Ohio past South Carolina to a 20-7 bowl win on December 10, 1975. Smith, a Youngstown North alum, ran for 64 yards and passed for another 137 stripes in their victory.

The Redskins (now known as the RedHawks) finished off a three-year run with 32 wins in 34 outings over a three-year stretch from 1973 to 1975 (32-1-1).

Bill Mallory coached Miami to an 11-0 mark in 1973 before taking over Colorado in 1974. Dick Crum replaced Mallory and went onto post three 10-win seasons over the next four campaigns.

As a senior (in 1975), Smith passed for 729 yards (5 TDs) and topped the 1,000-yard plateau on the ground (1002) while scoring 11 times.

In 1976, Sherman “The Tank” was drafted by Seattle in the second round as a running back. Smith was the first Seahawk in team history to gain over 100-rushing yards in a game. He went onto lead Seattle in rushing in each of his first four seasons with the team.

Sherman Smith, QB/Miami (OH)

Career: 1150 yards passing, 9 TDs; 2251 yards rushing, 19 TDs

1975 Redskins’ Results

Redskins 20 South Carolina 7 (Tangerine Bowl)

Redskins 21 Cincinnati 13

Redskins 27 Kent State 8

Redskins 44 Western Michigan 21

Redskins 35 Toledo 21

Redskins 20 Bowling Green 17

Redskins 17 Ohio 9

Redskins 10 Dayton 0

Redskins 14 Purdue 3

Redskins 35 Ball State 28

Michigan State 14 Redskins 13

Redskins 50 Marshall 0

Most wins in Miami school history

2003 – 13-1 (won GMAC Bowl)

1973 – 11-0 (won Tangerine Bowl)

1975 – 11-1 (won Tangerine Bowl)

