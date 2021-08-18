Sherman Smith led Miami of Ohio to their best run in school history

OXFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Competing in the Tangerine Bowl for the third consecutive year, dual-threat quarterback Sherman Smith led Miami of Ohio past South Carolina to a 20-7 bowl win on December 10, 1975. Smith, a Youngstown North alum, ran for 64 yards and passed for another 137 stripes in their victory.
The Redskins (now known as the RedHawks) finished off a three-year run with 32 wins in 34 outings over a three-year stretch from 1973 to 1975 (32-1-1).
Bill Mallory coached Miami to an 11-0 mark in 1973 before taking over Colorado in 1974. Dick Crum replaced Mallory and went onto post three 10-win seasons over the next four campaigns.
As a senior (in 1975), Smith passed for 729 yards (5 TDs) and topped the 1,000-yard plateau on the ground (1002) while scoring 11 times.
In 1976, Sherman “The Tank” was drafted by Seattle in the second round as a running back. Smith was the first Seahawk in team history to gain over 100-rushing yards in a game. He went onto lead Seattle in rushing in each of his first four seasons with the team.
Sherman Smith, QB/Miami (OH)
Career: 1150 yards passing, 9 TDs; 2251 yards rushing, 19 TDs
1975 Redskins’ Results
Redskins 20 South Carolina 7 (Tangerine Bowl)
Redskins 21 Cincinnati 13
Redskins 27 Kent State 8
Redskins 44 Western Michigan 21
Redskins 35 Toledo 21
Redskins 20 Bowling Green 17
Redskins 17 Ohio 9
Redskins 10 Dayton 0
Redskins 14 Purdue 3
Redskins 35 Ball State 28
Michigan State 14 Redskins 13
Redskins 50 Marshall 0
Most wins in Miami school history
2003 – 13-1 (won GMAC Bowl)
1973 – 11-0 (won Tangerine Bowl)
1975 – 11-1 (won Tangerine Bowl)
