Shepas out as head of athletics with Youngstown City Schools

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 has confirmed that Rick Shepas is no longer the chief of performance and athletics for the Youngstown City Schools.

The move became official at a meeting Friday afternoon. We’re working on finding out why.

Shepas, who spent three years on the job, was a driving force in bringing back the Chaney football program last fall. He also helped resurrect the Steel Valley Conference, which includes both Chaney and East as members.

The Valley native played football at Cardinal Mooney and Youngstown State, then coached at Poland, Massillon and Waynesburg University.