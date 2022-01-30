YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women were outscored 20-10 in the fourth quarter as the Penguins fell to Oakland 56-52.

Watch the video above to hear from the Penguins about the loss.

It is Youngstown State’s second home loss of the season.

“Definitely tough, it has been a good home stretch for us here,” says guard Paige Shy. “It is going to be good for us, getting our focus back, staying mentally tough because good teams, championship teams learn from losses and stuff so that is what we have to do.”

YSU trailed by 2 points with less than 5 seconds in the game with the ball but Chelsea Olson’s inbounds pass to Lilly Ritz went out of bounds.

“I mean she was wide open,” says head coach John Barnes. “It is a tough play to make but she was wide open. We run it a million times in practice, just didn’t convert like we had hoped. But, she was wide open so.”

Oakland would hit both of their ensuing free throws to push the lead to two possessions and out of reach for YSU.

Ritz led the Penguins with 15 points while Olson had 14 and Paige Shy added 13.