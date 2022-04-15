YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State senior Yazmine Romero broke the Penguins’ all-time hits record on Friday with her 234th hit.

Watch the video above to hear from Romero and her dad Dennis.

Romero broke the previous record held by Haley Thomas with 233 career hits back in 2012.

“It was huge, it was huge and my family is here from California so that made the moment really big, really big,” Romero said.

“Unbelievable,” Dennis said. “The fact that she did it on senior day and we were able to come from California to see it, you can’t ask anything more as parents. It was unbelievable. Worth every mile and then some. Made historic friends and she loves this place”

The Penguins fell to Northern Kentucky in Game 1 of the doubleheader, 5-1.