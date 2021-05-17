Sharpville baseball enjoying best start; Blue Devils eye bigger goals

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – It has been a year of celebrations for the Sharpsville baseball team.



Entering Monday, the Blue Devils are 15-0, blowing away the record for best start in program history.

“Feels amazing, amazing,” said senior Jackson Doyle. “The school has never been 12-0, and now we are 15-0 it is just amazing.”

“It is just different, come out here everyday, we work our heart, out and we have fun every game no matter what. Whatever the situation is, we are always having fun,” added sophomore Andrew Frye.

The Blue Devils have blown away the competition, scoring 200 runs this year, while giving up just 35 for a run differential of 165.

Sharpsville has had just one game decided by three runs or less—a walk-off win last Friday against Region 2 Hickory.

“That is probably one of the best teams we are going to see all season, even in the state playoffs,” Frye said. “That just gives us the best confidence and the biggest boost in the world.”

“Our body of work has been really good and I think what it says is that we are going to compete in the playoffs,” said Head Coach Brian Smith. “We are going to be a force to be reckon with because we are not going to give up. We are down 2-0, 3-2 whatever it is, we are going to keep fighting.”

Although the start and stats so far are nice, the Blue Devils are eyeing much more than just regular season success.

“We think we can make a state championship run, but first step is D-10,” Doyle said.

“I wasn’t real concerned with going undefeated in the regular season. I just want to go undefeated in the postseason. But we are just going to take it one at a time, throw strikes, play good defense and keep hitting,” Smith added.