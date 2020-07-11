Sharpsville’s Hubbard discusses why he left Virginia and entered the NCAA transfer portal

SHARPSVILLE, Pa (WKBN) – Former Sharpsville lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard has re-opened his recruitment, officially entering the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.



Hubbard, a 2019 Sharpsville High School graduate, signed with Virginia in December of 2018. After a redshirt season with the Cavaliers at left tackle, he’s decided to pursue other opportunities with all four years of eligibility remaining.



“It was more of a business decision on me and my family’s behalf,” said Hubbard. “There’s nothing but love for the University of Virginia. But opportunities with teams that have already been contacting me could even give me a bigger boost to win a national championship. Ultimately that’s my goal and to play at the highest level.”



Within minutes of entering the portal Friday, Hubbard drew immediate interest from numerous Power 5 schools, including Michigan, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh and Florida. His goal is to play in the Big Ten or SEC.

“Whoever gets me, first of all they’re getting someone coach-able,” said Hubbard. “I love knowledge and you’re getting a hard worker. I’m going to bust my tail. I’ve lost 117 pounds and I take that same mindset into academics, into getting lean muscle-wise and into the community as well. Lastly, you’re getting someone loyal. I will learn under the staff, learn the ways of the team and the system and I will be great.”



During the pandemic, Hubbard has worked out twice a day, along with yoga sessions, and now stands a lean, 6’5″, 318 pounds. He carries a 3.1 GPA and is a Media Studies major with aspirations to pursue sports media following a potential NFL career.



His plan is to announce his college decision “sooner than later”, or within the next month. The ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the recruiting timeline.



Watch the video above to see Sports Team 27’s complete interview with Hubbard.