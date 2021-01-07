Sharpsville’s focus is on winning the 3A District crown

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – As the season is set to open one week from today for Sharpsville, Coach Matt Durisko’s goal is for his Blue Devils to win the District 10 Class 3A championship.

“This year, (the PIAA) is only taking the District champion so our goal is to win it. There are very good teams in 3A such as Franklin, Mercyhurst Prep, Greenville, North East and more.”

Sharpsville returns four starters from a team, which won 60% of their games a year ago, including senior guard Jackson Doyle (who is 242 points shy of 1,000).

2019-20 Record: 15-10 (11-5, Region 5)

Head Coach: Matt Durisko

Returning Starters: Seniors – Ryan Ladjevich and Jackson Doyle. Juniors – James Thomas and Mack Staunch

The Blue Devils welcome back seniors Jackson Doyle (18.4 PPG) and Ryan Ladjevich (7.5 PPG) as well as a pair of junior 6’5 forwards in James Thomas (8.7 PPG) and Mark Staunch (7.9 PPG).

“We must have adaptability and accountability,” said Coach Durisko. “We’re put behind the proverbial 8-ball with a stop and start Summer and Fall. We missed the first two weeks of official practice due to COVID concerns in the school. We had one practice on December 1 and then school shut back down (until January 4). With no interruptions, our first game will be January 14 at rival-Sharon.”

Durisko added, “We’ve got to get in shape, and fast. For the way we want to play, conditioning is a key part. We must be able to turn the page after games, win or lose, because we may only have a day between games at times. Region 5 is a 3A/4A split region so it’s going to be a dog fight every night. Absolutely no teams can be taken lightly top to bottom.”

“We’re very experienced in terms of returning starters,” points out Durisko,” but there’s some inexperience behind them. Playing smart, and within ourselves, not trying to do too much will be the key. If everyone gets involved, we’re tough to match up with at times. We have three guards who can shoot lights out, two of which can get almost any shot they want. We have two 6’5″ bigs, who are very agile and naturally just tough to handle. We must stay fundamental in rebounding the ball, and not become complacent with positioning due to being larger than many teams we face.”

2020-21 Schedule

Jan. 14 – at Sharon

Jan. 16 – Grove City

Jan. 19 – Wilmington

Jan. 20 – at Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 22 – at Franklin

Jan. 23 – Reynolds

Jan. 25 – at Bethel Park

Jan. 28 – Hickory

Jan. 30 – Fitch

Feb. 2 – Slippery Rock

Feb. 5 – at Greenville

Feb. 6 – Kennedy Catholic

Feb. 8 – West Middlesex

Feb. 9 – Sharon

Feb. 12 – at Grove City

Feb. 16 – at Wilmington

Feb. 18 – Franklin

Feb. 23 – at Hickory

Feb. 27 – at Slippery Rock

Mar. 2 – Greenville