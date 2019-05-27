Sharpsville’s big 6th inning pushes Devils to D10 Class 2A title

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharpsville won the District 10 Class A championship this morning over Lakeview, 7-6. The Sailors had defeated the Blue Devils twice this regular season. The Blue Devils improve to 12-10 and ended Lakeview’s 7-game winning streak.

Connor Kruisselbrink tossed the 1st 5 innings for Sharpsville by striking out 3, allowing 4 hits and permitted 2 earned runs. Cameron Williams came in to pitch the final 2 frames and register the win. He struck out 3. Max Messett and Jackson Doyle each had 2 hits.

Sharpsville got on the board first on an Eric Lenzi sacrifice fly driving in Jared Trontel. Then, in the bottom of the 3rd, Joe Bornes reached base on an error as Tyler Clary scored from third base to make the score 2-0 in favor of Sharpsville.

The Sailors registered their first run in the 4th inning when Trent Milliren doubled scoring Clay Williams to cut the Devil lead to 2-1. JP McGee reached base on an error scoring both Gavin Boggs and Kendall Crocker to take a 3-2 advantage entering the bottom half of the fourth. In the next frame, with the bases loaded, Kyle Uber scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead (4-2).

Sharpsville rebounded by scoring one additional run- Max Messett scored on an error that Bornes reached base on. Lakeview adds on as Uber singled to center scoring Nate McIntire to extend their lead to 5-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jackson Doyle belted a single scoring Kaleb Gorichky to close the deficit to 5-4. Then, Messett tripled down the right field line to score Doyle and Brock Lenzi to take the lead 6-5. Messett scored on a wild pitch to take a 2-run advantage (7-5).

In the top of the 7th inning, McIntire drove in Crocker on a sacrifice fly to give Lakeview another run (7-6) but it wasn’t enough.

Lakeview falls to 17-4.

Both schools advance to the PIAA first round where they’ll meet a team from the WPIAL on Monday.

